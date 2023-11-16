ProMedica to close Holland Urgent Care location, Perrysburg locations merging

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica’s Holland Urgent Care location is set to close, according to a company spokesperson.

A ProMedica spokesperson told the I-Team Thursday the Holland location on Airport Highway is closing due to lower volume and other locations available nearby. The statement said patients who normally go to the Airport Highway Urgent Care can go to the facilities off of the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee and on Central Avenue in Sylvania Township nearby.

About 30 employees work at the Airport Highway location. ProMedica said most employees are expected to be offered other employment opportunities with the company before changes go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Additionally, two Perrysburg Urgent Care locations will be merging to one location, as was the case a few years back. Perrysburg recently had one office for pediatric patients and another for adults. The company spokesperson said moving forward, the single office will serve all patients.

“The facility will continue to be staffed by well-rounded advanced practice providers capable of delivering high-quality, compassionate urgent care to adult and pediatric patients,” the statement from a company spokesperson said. “Each ProMedica Urgent Care location treats hundreds of pediatric patients every month.”

