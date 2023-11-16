13abc Marketplace
Public Transportation System working on new TARTA re-design

Officials say the main focus of the initiative is a fully-electric fleet.
By Meghan Daniels and WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the new year approaching, officials with the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) updated the community on some of the new programs they expect in 2024.

TARTA Next is a re-design initiative that the city of Toledo’s Public Transportation System is working on. The goal of the initiative is to bring the community efficient transportation in and around the city.

The main focus of the campaign is a fully-electric fleet. The fully-electric fleet will start with a para-transit vehicle.

“Both for the health advantages and the long-term advantages over the course of time,” TARTA’s communications and marketing manager Andy Cole said.

TARTA has a goal of becoming emission-free by 2040.

“It’s something that our leadership has wanted, placed priority on both for the health of the community and for the health of TARTA and of course, they are wonderful vehicles, they are easy rides and it’s nice having something that’s no emissions, zero-emission on the street,” Cole said.

One of the main services TARTA has set its sights on is TARTA Flex. Flex is a program where people can call a ride-share in any of the designated zones around the Toledo area and a call will come, pick the person up and drop them off for only $3 each way.

TARTA Flex is a program that people can start utilizing now, to do so, people have to download the app.

