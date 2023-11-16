Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to TPS high school, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo teenager was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded weapon onto school grounds Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police records, Solomon Lyons, 19, was arrested around 8:30am Wednesday after authorities found a loaded pistol in his backpack at Bowsher High School. Police say TPS personnel were conducting a weapons check and noticed Lyons leaving the school.

Officers confronted Lyons and tried to escort him back inside the school when he began to resist the escort, the TPD report said. It went on to say officers placed him on the ground, put him in custody and escorted him back into the school. Authorities searched his backpack and allegedly found the pistol.

A school nurse treated him for a minor abrasion to his knee and released Lyons to authorities, who took him to the TPD Investigative Services Bureau. The report said police were investigating the incident as a CCW Illegal Conveyance and Resisting case. Municipal court records show Lyons is facing a Resisting Arrest charge, a second degree misdemeanor.

He was in court Thursday morning and released on an own recognizance bond. He’s due back in court on Nov. 29.

