TPS teen who collided with car while on bike accepted to ANSAT, goes on courtesy flight two months after accident

By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Public Schools student is back and walking the halls of Harvard Elementary following a serious accident.

In September, the teen was seriously injured after he collided with a car while riding his bike and now, his future is about to take-off.

13-year-old Mark Diebert got the ride of a lifetime on Nov. 16 when he was accepted to the Toledo Public Schools Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo and given a courtesy flight.

Diebert was also given a tour of the aviation center where students get hands-on experience with all aspects of aviation. When they graduate from the program, they have an edge over people who are just getting into the field.

Due to the accident, the Harvard Elementary student missed the aviation open house event in September.

According to a police report, a driver was turning left to go southbound on the Anthony Wayne Trail when Diebert rode his bicycle through the intersection and collided with the car. He was in the hospital for a month.

