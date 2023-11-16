13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

UAW Local 12 votes down tentative deal with Stellantis

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UAW Local 12 membership has voted against a tentative agreement with Stellantis. The rejection comes just a day after UAW Local 14 voted against its tentative agreement with General Motors.

According to a document provided by the UAW, 54.9% of UAW Local 12 members voted against the agreement.

The tentative agreement with Stellantis was reached on Oct. 28 and membership is still voting as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday night, all but nine of the 36 local units have voted according to the document. The vote sits at 66.1% of members voting yes.

On Nov. 2, UAW leadership announced the details of the tentative agreement with Stellantis. As part of the agreement, all UAW workers would immediately get a $5,000 bonus upon ratification.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the tentative agreement would make thousands of temporary workers full-time upon ratification. He said currently, temp workers are being taken advantage of and given lower wages. As part of the agreement, temp workers would only be allowed to be considered temp for up to nine months before being made full-time.

The tentative deal also included the reopening of the Belvidere Assembly Plant which was idled indefinitely in March. Some of the people who worked at the Belvidere plant moved to Toledo to work.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students

Latest News

Lucas County Canine Care and Control
LC4 looking hosting Thanksgiving Sleepover for adoptable dogs
A local judge said suspending a person’s license over debt can be a vicious cycle of poverty.
Road to Reinstatement given grant money for driver maneuverability
Natural gas might be formed naturally, but its combustion is anything but good for the...
Project Planet: the “not-so-natural” details behind natural gas
A Lucas County deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows...
Lucas Co. Sheriff deputy given written reprimand for leaving gun in bathroom