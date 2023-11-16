UAW Local 12 votes down tentative deal with Stellantis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UAW Local 12 membership has voted against a tentative agreement with Stellantis. The rejection comes just a day after UAW Local 14 voted against its tentative agreement with General Motors.

According to a document provided by the UAW, 54.9% of UAW Local 12 members voted against the agreement.

The tentative agreement with Stellantis was reached on Oct. 28 and membership is still voting as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday night, all but nine of the 36 local units have voted according to the document. The vote sits at 66.1% of members voting yes.

On Nov. 2, UAW leadership announced the details of the tentative agreement with Stellantis. As part of the agreement, all UAW workers would immediately get a $5,000 bonus upon ratification.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the tentative agreement would make thousands of temporary workers full-time upon ratification. He said currently, temp workers are being taken advantage of and given lower wages. As part of the agreement, temp workers would only be allowed to be considered temp for up to nine months before being made full-time.

The tentative deal also included the reopening of the Belvidere Assembly Plant which was idled indefinitely in March. Some of the people who worked at the Belvidere plant moved to Toledo to work.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.