11/17: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Rain ending this afternoon, then a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for next Wednesday, November 22nd.
11/17: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will fall to 50 degrees later this afternoon. Rain should end by 3pm. Clearing is expected early this evening. Shooting stars are expected overnight with a clear sky as the Leonid Meteor Shower peaks. The weekend will be sunny with normal temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50. Monday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be a touch warmer with breezy conditions and rain likely. Highs will be near 50. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A major temperature drop will arrive after midnight Tuesday night into the early morning hours on Wednesday, cause a flash freeze on roads and sidewalks. A few snow showers on Wednesday with minimal accumulations possible, especially north of Toledo. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. Thanksgiving will bring sub-freezing highs with a wind chill between 5 and 20 degrees with a few flurries possible. Another storm system could bring snow and/or rain the following weekend.

Dan's noon forecast for Nov. 17, 2023
