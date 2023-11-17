11/17: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Rain ending this afternoon, then a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for next Wednesday, November 22nd.
Temperatures will fall to 50 degrees later this afternoon. Rain should end by 3pm. Clearing is expected early this evening. Shooting stars are expected overnight with a clear sky as the Leonid Meteor Shower peaks. The weekend will be sunny with normal temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50. Monday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be a touch warmer with breezy conditions and rain likely. Highs will be near 50. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A major temperature drop will arrive after midnight Tuesday night into the early morning hours on Wednesday, cause a flash freeze on roads and sidewalks. A few snow showers on Wednesday with minimal accumulations possible, especially north of Toledo. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. Thanksgiving will bring sub-freezing highs with a wind chill between 5 and 20 degrees with a few flurries possible. Another storm system could bring snow and/or rain the following weekend.
