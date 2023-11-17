13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Alleged police car vandal faces 24 charges after weeks-long assault in Toledo

Patrick J. Newtown
Patrick J. Newtown(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has been arrested after numerous reports of damage to car windows, most of them police vehicles in Toledo.

Patrick J. Newtown appeared in court Friday. His bond was set at $40,000 for 24 charges of vandalism.

According to police, over the past two weeks, numerous reports have come in of rear windshields being broken out with rocks, chunks of concrete, and bricks. Many of the incidents occurred within the Vistula garage, and numerous detectives’ and other unmarked police vehicles have been among those damaged.

A preliminary hearing is set for November 22.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Somebody in Swanton just became a millionaire

Latest News

Meteorologist Dan Smith ahead of the Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special...
Dan's noon forecast for Nov. 17, 2023
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes
A look back at some of the week's top headlines from 13 Action News.
13 Action News Week in Review: November 17, 2023
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend a five-hour ultimatum to kill his mother