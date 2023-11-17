Alleged police car vandal faces 24 charges after weeks-long assault in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has been arrested after numerous reports of damage to car windows, most of them police vehicles in Toledo.

Patrick J. Newtown appeared in court Friday. His bond was set at $40,000 for 24 charges of vandalism.

According to police, over the past two weeks, numerous reports have come in of rear windshields being broken out with rocks, chunks of concrete, and bricks. Many of the incidents occurred within the Vistula garage, and numerous detectives’ and other unmarked police vehicles have been among those damaged.

A preliminary hearing is set for November 22.

