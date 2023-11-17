Another Toledo renter having issues with out-of-town property management companies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Renter, Carol Smith, says she moved into a house on Walnut Street about a year ago and since then, she has had three property owners.

According to Smith, the property has been owned by KRCH Realty, 12B Residential and the current owner, Evernest.

“The representative that was working with KRCH said they were switching to 12BR,” said Smith. “I paid my last rent to them at the end of September for October and then I got a letter from 12B saying rent was transferred to Evernest.”

Smith says she has had nothing but problems with her rental since she moved in.

“I don’t have heat. There’s animals living under my house,” said Smith.

She is currently putting her rent in escrow as well as still trying to get a hold of the current property owners out of Columbus, Ohio about the things 12BR would not fix.

According to Smith, the company with not respond to her calls and emails, but they will reach out when they want money.

“Saying I owed $1,800 that I don’t owe. They said I owed a security deposit. October and November’s rent, which November’s is in escrow,” said Smith.

She says she is moving out on Dec. 1, though, and she is encouraging other people in similar situations to do the same.

“I don’t want to continue to stay somewhere that doesn’t fix things in their management company and I don’t want to live in this neighborhood unfortunately,” said Smith. “I probably should of never moved here to begin with but this is what I could afford and I was hopeful that the management company was going to do what they were supposed to do, and they’re not, so I’d rather go with someone local.”

Smith says she is hoping sooner, rather than later, that these out-of-town property management companies are held accountable, and since Evernest missed Escrow mediation, she is looking forward to getting her day in court.

