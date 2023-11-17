Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL is investigating the Cincinnati Bengals to determine why Joe Burrow was not on the team’s injury report before Thursday’s game, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The report from the NFL insider said the league wants to know why Burrow wasn’t on the injury report despite images showing him with a type of wrap on his wrist as the team got off the plane in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Bengals later deleted the tweet with the image.

Head coach Zac Taylor said post-game that Burrow’s wrist injury happened during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It looked like he sprained his wrist,” Taylor said. “He hurt it earlier in the game and he felt it on that touchdown pass.”

While Taylor said the injury happened during the game, those who saw the Bengals’ since-deleted tweet have to wonder if the injury occurred before Burrow took the field for Thursday Night Football.

If the NFL determines the Bengals violated injury reporting guidelines, Cincinnati will likely face a penalty.

“The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with the Injury Report policy and will do so in this instance as well. Teams can be fined or even potentially lose a draft pick,” the ESPN reporter tweeted.

The Bengals are under investigation after Joe Burrow appeared to have an unreported injury flare up during TNF. pic.twitter.com/cF98uGaZRQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 17, 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers violated the injury report policy in 2019 when they failed to accurately list quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the injury report before a game. The league fined the Steelers $75,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin $25,000 for the violation.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch was on the Bengals sideline for Thursday’s game.

He tweeted a photo of Burrow’s throwing hand while the Bengals star watched the game from the sideline.

Closer look at Joe Burrow's hand/wrist in a couple still frames.



You can see how swollen the hand is. He's making sure not to move it much. Just letting it dangle. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/XXCARAzzsE — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 17, 2023

Burrow’s “entire wrist/hand” was wrapped when he left the locker room Thursday.

Coach Taylor is expected to talk at 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Joe Burrow has his entire wrist/hand wrapped as he’s leaving the locker room.



Did not see a cast.#Bengals @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 17, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.