13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.

Dana and Paula Carvey said on Twitter that his son had died of an accidental drug overdose.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Dana Carvey said. “He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.”

They said he was a beautiful person, and “we will miss him forever.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” they said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Body found inside burning car in East Toledo
Body found inside burning car in East Toledo

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
After a transformer blew and caused thousands in damages, customers want Toledo Edison to make...
I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo Edison customers call for policy change
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit