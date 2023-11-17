FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Travel troubles for Wednesday, November 22nd

The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday, November 22nd. The busiest travel day of the year may be impacted by slick roads and wintry weather.

FAWD (Derek Witt)

WHAT: A strong storm system will bring 1/2″ to 1″ of rain to NW Ohio and SE Michigan on Tuesday, November 21st. As the rain ends Tuesday night, temperatures will plunge below freezing after midnight. That will cause a FLASH FREEZE on surfaces that are still wet from all the rain that fell. Then, during the day on Wednesday, a few snow showers are possible, especially near and north of the state line. With those, a dusting to 1/2″ of snow is possible.

Additionally, westerly winds will be gusting up to 40 mph. That, combined with air temperatures in the 20s to low 30s at best, will cause wind chills to dip into the teens, possibly single digits.

WHEN: From 1am Wednesday - Wednesday night.

WHERE: The entire viewing area will face the flash freeze, cold, and winds. Snow showers are more likely north of Toledo.

IMPACTS: Travel may be difficult with slick roadways after the flash freeze. Additionally, any snow showers could further the slick situation on roads and sidewalks. It will also be our first big arctic blast of the winter, so warm clothing will be needed, and you’ll want to make sure your property is winterized before the cold air arrives.

While we’re just expecting a few flurries for Thanksgiving, it’ll still be cold and blustery with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Lastly, there is the potential for major lake-effect snow in the typical snowbelts of western Michigan, plus northeast Ohio into western New York. Plan accordingly if you have plans to travel in those directions.

