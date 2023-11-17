13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says

NFL investigating why his injury was not listed pre-game, report says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.(Terrance Williams | AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the 2023-2024 season, according to the Bengals head coach.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that an MRI on the franchise star revealed a torn ligament.

Taylor said post-game that Burrow’s wrist injury happened during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Friday that the NFL is investigating to determine if the injury happened before the game.

The report from the NFL insider said the league wants to know why Burrow wasn’t on the injury report despite images showing him with a type of wrap on his wrist as the team got off the plane in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Bengals later deleted the tweet with the image.

While Taylor said the injury happened during the game, those who saw the Bengals’ since-deleted tweet have to wonder if the injury occurred before Burrow took the field for Thursday Night Football.

If the injury preceded the game, the Bengals would be in violation of the league’s injury report policy.

“The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with the Injury Report policy and will do so in this instance as well. Teams can be fined or even potentially lose a draft pick,” an ESP reporter tweeted.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch was on the Bengals sideline for Thursday’s game.

He tweeted a photo of Burrow’s throwing hand while the Bengals star watched the game from the sideline.

Burrow’s “entire wrist/hand” was wrapped when he left the locker room Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Somebody in Swanton just became a millionaire

Latest News

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years