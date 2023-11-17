Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the 2023-2024 season, according to the Bengals head coach.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that an MRI on the franchise star revealed a torn ligament.

Taylor said post-game that Burrow’s wrist injury happened during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Friday that the NFL is investigating to determine if the injury happened before the game.

The report from the NFL insider said the league wants to know why Burrow wasn’t on the injury report despite images showing him with a type of wrap on his wrist as the team got off the plane in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Bengals later deleted the tweet with the image.

While Taylor said the injury happened during the game, those who saw the Bengals’ since-deleted tweet have to wonder if the injury occurred before Burrow took the field for Thursday Night Football.

If the injury preceded the game, the Bengals would be in violation of the league’s injury report policy.

“The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with the Injury Report policy and will do so in this instance as well. Teams can be fined or even potentially lose a draft pick,” an ESP reporter tweeted.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch was on the Bengals sideline for Thursday’s game.

He tweeted a photo of Burrow’s throwing hand while the Bengals star watched the game from the sideline.

Burrow’s “entire wrist/hand” was wrapped when he left the locker room Thursday.

