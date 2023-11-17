13 Action News Week in Review: November 17, 2023
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man dies after a fight at a Metropark, GM seals the deal with UAW members, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh reaches a settlement: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- MPD: Man dies after fight at Side Cut Metropark, police seek information
- Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
- Man shot and run over in August dies from injuries
- Toledo man accused of shooting a woman in the head pleads not guilty
- I-TEAM: Family finds beheaded toy doll on lawn after showing support for Palestine
- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
- Tusky Valley students, families mourn after 3 students, 3 chaperones killed in Licking County crash
- General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
- UAW Local 12 votes down tentative deal with Stellantis
- Mobis North America, UAW reach tentative agreement
- ProMedica to close Holland Urgent Care location, Perrysburg locations merging
- Toledo voters could see roads income tax renewal on March ballot; 2024 budget unveiled
- Somebody in Swanton just became a millionaire
- 13abc Presents: The Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special
