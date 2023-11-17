November 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures will be steady near 60 this morning. We will fall to about 50 degrees by late afternoon. Light rain is likely for the morning and possibly for early afternoon. Rain should end by 3pm. Clearing is expected early this evening. Shooting stars are expected overnight with a clear sky as the Leonid Meteor Shower peaks. The weekend will be sunny with normal temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50. Monday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be a touch warmer with breezy conditions and rain likely. Highs will be near 50. A major temperature drop will arrive Tuesday night into the early morning hours on Wednesday. A few snow showers are possible with minimal accumulations possible. Thanksgiving will bring sub-freezing highs with a wind chill between 5 and 20 degrees with a few flurries possible. Another storm system could bring snow and/or rain the following weekend.

