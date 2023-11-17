Painting the town at a Sylvania business in this week’s Hittin’ the Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pablo Picasso once said that “Every child is an artist; the problem is staying an artist when you grow up.” There’s a place in Sylvania that can help you capture your inner-artist or brush up on your skills.

The Fuller Art House is a staple on Main Street in Sylvania.

“I wanted to create an environment people knew they were learning in,” said owner Dani Fuller. “I wanted them to feel supported and surrounded by talented others. I also wanted them to know they have the ability to achieve that level of creativity themselves.”

The space is full of fabulous creations from all over. There are paintings, glass, ceramics, cards and clothing.

“It’s listed as a gallery, art and design. A little bit of everything happens here,” said Fuller. “We represent more than 35 artists who are local, regional and national. We also have a studio for classes and workshops.”

Fuller developed a love of art at an early age.

“I think I’ve been a creative soul since I was little,” said Fuller.

Fuller says she loves sharing her life’s work with others.

“There is that joke that you don’t go to school to be an artist, saying you’ll never find your way or make any money,” said Fuller. “I’m proving that is not true. It’s just a matter of how you choose to put it all together.”

There are classes, workshops and private lessons available at the Fuller Art House.

“We offer classes in still life, drawing, perspective, value studios and we’re going to start having live models,” said Fuller. “We work in different mediums: pastels, watercolors acrylic and we will be re-introducing oil again.”

It’s a space designed for all ages and skill levels.

“You don’t have to have any talent to take a class here,” said Fuller. “I firmly believe that we are all capable of learning formula it’s just a matter of how much interest we have in each category. Our classes are foundation and formula based. They are driven in the learning structure of art and that’s a confidence builder.”

The Fuller Art House is open Tuesday through Saturday. In addition to the private lessons, workshops and classes, you can also schedule a special session with friends or family.

