School Bus Safety Working Group meets to discuss bus safety improvements

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the deadly crash involving a charter bus in Licking County on everyone’s mind, Ohio leaders continue to debate how to make school buses safer.

The School Bus Safety Working Group, a panel tasked with making recommendations to improve school bus safety, met again on Nov. 16. Members heard from drivers and also discussed training.

But, this week’s crash that killed three Tusky Valley students, two parents and a teacher was on everyone’s mind. The meeting began with a moment of silence for the victims and the group also thanked the first responders at the scene.

However, it was also stressed at the meeting that the crash is an ongoing investigation and the Working Group is not going to expand their own probe to now include charter buses.

“We’re not going to discuss the facts of Tuesday’s crash. In this venue, we’re not going to discuss the facts associated with the crash,” said Andy Wilson, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. “It’s an ongoing investigation. Discussing the facts associated with that crash would be inappropriate.”

The group does say there are some area where they might overlap with the Licking County crash including critical incident response or guidelines for selecting bussing companies.

The Working Group’s last meeting is scheduled for Dec. 1 and they will present their recommendations by the end of the year.

