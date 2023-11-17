13abc Marketplace
School lockdown lifted following shooting investigation, police say

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school has lifted its lockdown that was put in place due to a Toledo shooting investigation Friday, police said.

According to Toledo Police officers at the scene, Jones Leadership Academy was temporarily on lockdown Friday afternoon as police conducted a shooting investigation in the 400 block of Nebraska. The school is now letting students out.

Officials told 13 Action News authorities are still working to figure out whether the possible shooting on Nebraska was connected to a person who came into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Friday.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the person who showed up at the hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

