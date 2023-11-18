13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/18: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Frosty starts and sunny days; First Alert Weather Day - Wednesday
We are tracking two sunny days before the rain and the freeze arrive next week.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THE LATEST*

The forecast has stayed quite consistent, with the main concerns this week being the flash freeze and freezing temperatures and wind chills. Snow flurries are still possible on Wednesday and early Thursday, but the chance has decreased.

*FORECAST*

Clear skies mean frosty mornings and sunny days with temperatures right where they should be in the mid to low 50s. Clouds increase Monday, but the rain pours in Tuesday. It’s looking like an all day event. Winds kick up as well, and this translates to some snow flurries on Wednesday. Expect slick travel conditions for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving itself looks partly cloudy but mostly dry, temperatures remain freezing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

We are tracking two sunny days before the rain and the freeze arrive next week.
11/18: Erin's Saturday Forecast
11/17: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
11/17: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
11/17: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
11/17: Jay's Friday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Dan Smith ahead of the Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special...
Dan's noon forecast for Nov. 17, 2023