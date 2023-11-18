11/18: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THE LATEST*

The forecast has stayed quite consistent, with the main concerns this week being the flash freeze and freezing temperatures and wind chills. Snow flurries are still possible on Wednesday and early Thursday, but the chance has decreased.

*FORECAST*

Clear skies mean frosty mornings and sunny days with temperatures right where they should be in the mid to low 50s. Clouds increase Monday, but the rain pours in Tuesday. It’s looking like an all day event. Winds kick up as well, and this translates to some snow flurries on Wednesday. Expect slick travel conditions for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving itself looks partly cloudy but mostly dry, temperatures remain freezing.

