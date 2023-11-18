13abc Marketplace
Two people rescued from boom lift fire at a Willard nursing home

FILE: Generic fire photo
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Willard, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were trapped in a JLG lift that caught fire outside of a Willard nursing home according to Willard Fire and Rescue.

Officials say that upon arrival firefighters found the JLG lift on fire with the two victims trapped in the bucket approximately 20 feet off the ground. Willard Fire says that 53 residents and 12 staff members were transported to a nearby church until the hazard was mitigated.

Officials say that the fire that was approximately 30 feet from the building, was able to be put out, and the victims and residents were recused using ground ladders and a rope rescue system.

One nursing home patient was flown to a local hospital to be treated, and another patient was driven to a hospital before being care-flighted to a new location. Officials say that the State Fire Marshal’s Office has sent an investigator to further assist with the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

