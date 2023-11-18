City to host 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting, festivities in Ottawa Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced it is holding it’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting event in Ottawa Park in December.

The event will take place on Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ottawa park Ice Rink located at 2015 Parkside Drive. The event, which is hosted by the Department of Parks and Youth Services, is open to the public.

In addition to the tree lighting at 6:15 p.m., the event will include:

Live Performances 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Rogers High School Vocal Ensemble 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Scott High School Choir 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. - Waite High School Show Choir 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. - My5tery Music Drumline and Step Team

Whirlwind of Holiday Activities Skate into the season with free ice skating sessions (weather dependent), catch the antics of the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Elsa and capture the magic of Santa Claus during the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. visit. There will be ice carving, arts and crafts and an ugly sweater contest. Attendees can also enjoy free s’mores, popcorn, hot chocolate and pizza.

Community Spirit and Safety Demos Engage with the community through the Toledo Fire and Rescue demo truck and gain insights into safety from the Toledo Police Department CSO.



This year, the City says it is partnering with Monroe Street Neighborhood Center and HOPE Food Pantry to collect canned and non-perishable food items to help those in need during the holidays.

“If you’re joining us at the holiday event, consider bringing along a can or non-perishable food,” said the City.

