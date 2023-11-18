13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Nov. 17, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s regional final Friday in the Ohio high school football playoffs. Tiffin Columbian battled Central Catholic. Perkins took on Cleveland Glenville. Coldwater had a showdown with undefeated Liberty Center. McComb squared off against Patrick Henry.

On Saturday in Michigan, Whiteford faces Gabriel Richard in the Division 8 state semifinals.

Host Justin Feldkamp has those games featured along with the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • Tiffin Columbian vs. Central Catholic
  • Glenville vs. Perkins
  • Coldwater vs. Liberty Center
  • McComb vs. Patrick Henry
  • Gabriel Richard vs. Whiteford

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

  • Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green

ECHL HOCKEY

  • Kalamazoo vs. Toledo

