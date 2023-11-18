Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Nov. 17, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s regional final Friday in the Ohio high school football playoffs. Tiffin Columbian battled Central Catholic. Perkins took on Cleveland Glenville. Coldwater had a showdown with undefeated Liberty Center. McComb squared off against Patrick Henry.

On Saturday in Michigan, Whiteford faces Gabriel Richard in the Division 8 state semifinals.

Host Justin Feldkamp has those games featured along with the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Tiffin Columbian vs. Central Catholic

Glenville vs. Perkins

Coldwater vs. Liberty Center

McComb vs. Patrick Henry

Gabriel Richard vs. Whiteford

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green

ECHL HOCKEY

Kalamazoo vs. Toledo

