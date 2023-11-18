Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Nov. 17, 2023
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s regional final Friday in the Ohio high school football playoffs. Tiffin Columbian battled Central Catholic. Perkins took on Cleveland Glenville. Coldwater had a showdown with undefeated Liberty Center. McComb squared off against Patrick Henry.
On Saturday in Michigan, Whiteford faces Gabriel Richard in the Division 8 state semifinals.
Host Justin Feldkamp has those games featured along with the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Tiffin Columbian vs. Central Catholic
- Glenville vs. Perkins
- Coldwater vs. Liberty Center
- McComb vs. Patrick Henry
- Gabriel Richard vs. Whiteford
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
- Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green
ECHL HOCKEY
- Kalamazoo vs. Toledo
