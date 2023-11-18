13abc Marketplace
Delta man sentenced to 10+ years in prison for receiving child pornography

Brackman was arrested on July 28, 2019 after officers responded to reports of a male making sexually suggestive remarks and gestures to minors.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Delta man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Helmick sentenced Kyle Brackman, 29, of Delta to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. Brackman was also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised released once he is released from prison.

According to court documents, a high school principal in Iowa contacted police in 2017 after learning a 15-year-old student was communicating with Brackman and the messages were sexual in nature. It was later determined that Brackman did receive sexually explicit material from the minor.

Court documents say Brackman was arrested on July 28, 2019 after officers responded to reports of a male making sexually suggestive remarks and gestures to a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old.

