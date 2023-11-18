13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Driver killed in crash that shut down stretch of Ohio Turnpike Friday

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
The crash occurred on Nov. 17 at approximately 8:04 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 20 in the village of West Unity in Williams County.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNITY, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was killed in a crash that shut down a stretch of the Ohio Turnpike Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Nov. 17 at approximately 8:04 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 20 in the village of West Unity in Williams County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2002 Toyota RAV 4 was traveling westbound on I-80 when it drove off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, re-entered the road and crashed into another guard rail.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was ejected. He was air-lifted to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

OSHP says alcohol and drug use are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The identity of the driver is not being released until his next-of-kin is notified.

According to OSHP, the westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for approximately 55 minutes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Somebody in Swanton just became a millionaire

Latest News

Eat, shop and enjoy live performances at The Town Center at Levis Commons’ most celebrated day...
13abc Presents The Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special
Brackman was arrested on July 28, 2019 after officers responded to reports of a male making...
Delta man sentenced to 10+ years in prison for receiving child pornography
Snow spotters needed in northwest Ohio
Snow spotters needed in northwest Ohio
It’s a great way for weather enthusiasts to directly contribute, because the snow reports do...
Snow spotters needed in northwest Ohio