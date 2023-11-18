Driver killed in crash that shut down stretch of Ohio Turnpike Friday

WEST UNITY, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was killed in a crash that shut down a stretch of the Ohio Turnpike Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Nov. 17 at approximately 8:04 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 20 in the village of West Unity in Williams County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2002 Toyota RAV 4 was traveling westbound on I-80 when it drove off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, re-entered the road and crashed into another guard rail.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was ejected. He was air-lifted to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

OSHP says alcohol and drug use are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The identity of the driver is not being released until his next-of-kin is notified.

According to OSHP, the westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for approximately 55 minutes.

