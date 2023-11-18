13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Seneca County prepares for April solar eclipse

Thousands of people are expected to travel to Seneca County on April 8, 2024 to experience the...
Thousands of people are expected to travel to Seneca County on April 8, 2024 to experience the total solar eclipse.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of people are expected to travel to Seneca County on April 8, 2024 to experience the total solar eclipse and Seneca County EMA Administrator John Spahr wants to make sure the county is prepared.

On Nov. 17, Spahr hosted an eclipse event planning meeting at the Public Safety Building where he shared information and brainstormed with representatives from county departments and organizations, local school districts and universities and First Responders.

Officials say they expect visitors to arrive as early as April 5. The influx of guests into the county may create safety and logistical issues including crowded roadways, limited cell and internet service and First Responder access to emergencies.

According to officials, to keep roadways as clear as possible, Spahr is encouraging local schools, businesses and government offices to close for the day. The eclipse will last from about 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., which is around the time schools and many businesses are closing.

“The recommendation is to not have in-person classes that day,” said Spahr.

County law enforcement and fire departments plan to be fully staffed for the event, and officials say Sheriff Fredrick Stevens will utilize reserve units as well. The added manpower, gas and miscellaneous costs will be funded by a $1 million state grant secured through the help of State Rep. Gary Click.

“Rep. Click worked on this with me and other EMA directors to make this happen,” said Spahr. “I would like to publicly thank Rep. Click for helping push this through.”

Spahr says he wants local residents to understand the potential scope of impact the eclipse event could have on county residents. Clogged streets may prevent daily activities such grocery shopping and purchasing medication, and gas stations may not be able to meet the fuel demands of thousands of cars.

“Our citizens need to plan ahead,” said Spahr. “Shop the week before. Get gas the week before. Buy your medications a week ahead.”

Officials say while the county is making necessary safety preparations for the event, Destination Seneca County is planning for the fun. Seneca County Solar Eclipse of the Heart, which runs from April 5 through April 8, will provide visitors and local residents the opportunity to enjoy Seneca County’s unique recreational and entertainment opportunities.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Somebody in Swanton just became a millionaire

Latest News

The event will take place on Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ottawa park Ice Rink.
City to host 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting, festivities in Ottawa Park
Eat, shop and enjoy live performances at The Town Center at Levis Commons’ most celebrated day...
13abc Presents The Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special
The crash occurred on Nov. 17 at approximately 8:04 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 20 in...
Driver killed in crash that shut down stretch of Ohio Turnpike Friday
Brackman was arrested on July 28, 2019 after officers responded to reports of a male making...
Delta man sentenced to 10+ years in prison for receiving child pornography
Snow spotters needed in northwest Ohio
Snow spotters needed in northwest Ohio