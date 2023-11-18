13abc Marketplace
TPD: Toledo man dead and 3 injured after a crash into local hardware store

A Toledo man died after crashing into a local hardware store in Toledo Friday night, according to TPD officials.
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man died after crashing into a local hardware store in Toledo Friday night, according to TPD officials.

TPD said Thomas Turney, 25, was driving northbound on Oak just south of Greenwood before driving off the road, onto the sidewalk and then striking a building in the 500 block of Oak, listed online as Ondrus Hardware Co.

The car then crossed all lanes of traffic on Oak and came to a rest on the other side of the street, TPD said.

Turney was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries he suffered at the scene, according to officials. The three other passengers were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

According to TPD, the three other passengers in the car were 24, 4, and 2-years-old. The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

Football Friday Trifecta