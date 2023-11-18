13abc Marketplace
Toledo man says USPS package has been stuck at hub since August

By Carli Petrus
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - David Haverstick says his package worth hundreds of dollars has been in transit for three months. Now, just looking for answers, Haverstick says USPS will not help him find it.

He says he was trying to send some electronics to his daughter down in Florida.

“The exact date I sent it would have been Aug. 3, 2023,” said Haverstick.

He says it made it there at some point, but with no signature, it came back to Toledo.

“Sitting there and or lost for whatever reason, it has not left the facility,” said Haverstick.

He says, amidst this mess, he has tried several Ways to find his package, including going to his local post office to submit a missing parcel request.

“Which ironically had to be routed through Tampa,” said Haverstick. “Those people were very helpful. They called me back and we had a discussion.”

Haverstick has also filed two insurance claims.

“First time it was rejected. The reason given was that USPS was not in possession of the article which is obviously false because they printed this thing out for me,” said Haverstick. “The second reason given was that the receipts that I had submitted were not within their compliance.”

He says he has also called a few numbers with the USPS Toledo distribution center, but no one has gotten back to him.

We reached out to a spokesperson with USPS through email about this. She wrote back, “I’ll look into it and get back to you.”

Haverstick says he doesn’t mind, so much, the package getting lost, but the money he paid for it.

“It’s a giant organization, things get lost, that’s fine. I just want to be either compensated or someone to acknowledge my presence that this has been going on.”

He is hoping speaking out about it will encourage other people sharing a similar problem to do the same.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

