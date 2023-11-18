TPD: Toledo woman dies after crashing into a tree

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman died after crashing into a tree on the 1600 block of Fallbrook Ct. Friday night, according to Toledo Police.

Officials say that Shayna Hill, 23, was traveling Westbound on Glendale Avenue when the car went off the roadway at the intersection of Fallbrook Ct. The car continued through the grass between the road and the sidewalk before crashing into a tree in the front yard of the residence.

TPD says that Hill was taken to a nearby hospital and died from the injuries she suffered at the scene. Officials say that the investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

