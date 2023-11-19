11/18: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

13abc Marketplace
A washout Tuesday, otherwise looking better for the holiday week!
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid-50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid-30s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Rain arrives Monday night and continues into Tuesday, which looks to be a washout. It’ll also be breezy with highs around 50. The rain will end Tuesday night, then Wednesday is not looking nearly as cold as before, with afternoon highs in the low 40s. It’ll also be partly sunny and breezy Wednesday. Mostly sunny and breezy for Thanksgiving with highs in the mid-40s. Partly sunny for Black Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-40s on both days. A mix of rain and snow will be possible from next Saturday night into the following Sunday.

