11/19: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Today: Sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy in the early AM, lows in the mid to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon, highs in the upper 40s. Breezy out of the NE.

Thanksgiving travel update: The chance of snow is gone, and the arctic blast is no longer a blast, per say. Rain will still very much impact travel on Tuesday. Temperatures do cool after, with daytime highs only hitting the mid 40s for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving, but those two days are looking more sunny than not.

