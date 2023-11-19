13abc Marketplace
11/19: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Sunny today, clouds coming in tomorrow; less impactful travel forecast
Sunny skies continue today, but clouds do return to the area tomorrow.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today: Sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy in the early AM, lows in the mid to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon, highs in the upper 40s. Breezy out of the NE.

Thanksgiving travel update: The chance of snow is gone, and the arctic blast is no longer a blast, per say. Rain will still very much impact travel on Tuesday. Temperatures do cool after, with daytime highs only hitting the mid 40s for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving, but those two days are looking more sunny than not.

