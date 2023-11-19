13abc Marketplace
Head of STRS under investigation for misconduct

By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS), Bill Nevil, is under investigation for allegations of misconduct according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost says he has appointed a counsel to investigate Nevil’s alleged misconduct.

“Any allegation of misconduct of this nature is troubling,” Yost says. “Half a million teachers and retirees rely upon the fiducial trust of STRS, which compounds my concern...”

The Ohio Attorney General’s office says that no additional information will be released while the investigation is still in progress.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

