Monroe County man arrested after waving machete

A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Monroe, MI (WTVG) - A Monroe County man, 26, was arrested Saturday after being seen waving a machete says Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The MCSO says that motorists in the area reported seeing a male subject walking in the road waving around a machete. An officer then found the man walking who immediately surrendered after being commanded to.

According to officials, a large machete was found concealed in the suspect’s waistband. Officers say that the man was found intoxicated and was arrested under the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

MCSO says that the suspect’s identity is not being released at this time, but that he is lodged at the Monroe County jail.

