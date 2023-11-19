13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

NBA player Malik Monk donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving. (SOURCE: KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A basketball legend from a small Arkansas town is doing big things on and off the court this holiday season.

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Malik Monk Drive was held at First Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Monk, the Sacramento Kings shooting guard and Lepanto native, donated 300 turkeys for the drive. According to KAIT, this is the seventh year in a row he has given back to his hometown during the holiday season. However, Monk himself was not in attendance.

Jackie Monk, the athlete’s mother, was one of several other family members who greeted people as they arrived at the event. She said everyone understands his busy schedule and that basketball comes first for him.

“The community raised me,” she said. “You know, that’s what he says.”

Jackie Monk said she is unbelievably proud of her son and hopes he continues his charitable actions in the future.

Pastor Larrie Bell said he appreciates the Monk family, and said he enjoys seeing the smiles at the event every year.

“We are serving the public. It’s just a great wonderful feeling,” the pastor said. “It warms our hearts to know we can give back.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Two deadly crashes involving Ohio students on buses have made national headlines this year.
Why it Matters: Ohio leaders eye improvements to bus safety
Data shows school buses are already among the absolute safest forms of transportation for kids.
Why it Matters: Ohio leaders eye improvements to bus safety
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
FILE - Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, wave together at the National...
Reactions pour in following death of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and global humanitarian