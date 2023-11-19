Toledo woman arrested for impersonating an officer and pulling someone over

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested after pulling someone over and pretending to be an officer says TPD.

Officials say that Vita Bennett, 47, was charged Friday afternoon for impersonation and the search of a person or property.

According to TPD, someone called 911 after being pulled over by a black Ford sedan using spotlights and police sirens. TPD says that Bennett then demanded the person to step out of their vehicle and wanted to speak to them about a “traffic infraction”.

Bennett is currently in custody and expected to appear in court Monday.

