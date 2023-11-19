TPD pursuit crash in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A black SUV crashed into a light pole on Oak and Milton Street according to TPD officials.

The sergeant on the scene said that the crash came after a five-minute Toledo Police pursuit, and happened around 2:30 am Sunday morning.

Officials say that no officers were injured in the case and neither was the driver, but two passengers in the car sustained minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody and the two other passengers were released says TPD. Officials also say that alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash.

