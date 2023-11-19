13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Why it Matters: Ohio leaders eye improvements to bus safety

Data shows school buses are already among the absolute safest forms of transportation for kids.
By Josh Croup
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two deadly crashes involving Ohio students on buses have made national headlines this year. State and federal officials are now considering ways to make buses safer for kids. Still, data shows school buses are already among the absolute safest forms of transportation for kids.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Data shows school buses are already among the absolute safest forms of transportation for kids.
Why it Matters: Ohio leaders eye improvements to bus safety
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Monroe County man arrested after waving machete
Woman charged with impersonating officer
Toledo woman arrested for impersonating an officer and pulling someone over
Inspired by their own friendship two Toledo natives came together to explore mentorship...
Mentorship group starts for local kids