11/19: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain arriving, mainly after midnight with lows near 40. TUESDAY: Rain will be falling for much of the day, and it’ll be breezy with highs in the low 50s. Rain ending in the evening. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Lots of sunshine and pleasant for Thanksgiving this year with highs around 50. Mostly cloudy and cooler for Black Friday with highs in the low 40s. A mix of rain and snow is possible from later Friday into Friday night. Then, partly to mostly cloudy skies next Saturday and Sunday with a few flurries possible and highs in the upper 30s each day.

