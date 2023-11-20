13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/19: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Tuesday may be a washout, but Thanksgiving is looking very nice!
11/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain arriving, mainly after midnight with lows near 40. TUESDAY: Rain will be falling for much of the day, and it’ll be breezy with highs in the low 50s. Rain ending in the evening. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Lots of sunshine and pleasant for Thanksgiving this year with highs around 50. Mostly cloudy and cooler for Black Friday with highs in the low 40s. A mix of rain and snow is possible from later Friday into Friday night. Then, partly to mostly cloudy skies next Saturday and Sunday with a few flurries possible and highs in the upper 30s each day.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

11/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
11/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunny skies continue today, but clouds do return to the area tomorrow.
11/19: Erin’s Sunday Forecast
Sunny skies continue today, but clouds do return to the area tomorrow.
11/19: Erin's Sunday Forecast
11/18: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
11/18: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast