11/20: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Rain moves back in tonight through much of Tuesday, with 40mph gusts possible. Dan Smith has your holiday travel forecast and beyond.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After basking in sunshine for several days, rain will return overnight through much of Tuesday (at least 1/2″ for many), as wind swirls around the low up to 40mph. The skies will clear for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Black Friday and Border Battle Saturday

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

