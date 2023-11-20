11/20/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain developing after midnight, windy, temperatures steady in the lower 40s. TUESDAY: Rainy and windy in the morning, chance of showers in the afternoon and still windy, high temperatures in the upper 40s. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, not as windy, mid 40s. THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny, upper 40s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, lower 40s. THE WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy, cool, upper 30s.

