4 hospitalized, 1 killed after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit of a stolen car Sunday night ended in a crash that killed one person and sent four others to the hospital.
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe. A police sergeant said two people were in the vehicle officers were chasing. It ran the red light at the intersection during the chase and hit a vehicle. Another car was hit as the driver was putting air in their tires at a gas station, the sergeant said.
The stolen car also crashed into the Monroe Pharmacy sign where it came to a stop.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
