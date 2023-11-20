City of Findlay to hold tree lighting event Friday

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay is celebrating the holiday season with a tree lighting event Friday evening.

The City says the event will take place on Nov. 24 and will begin at 5 p.m. with food, refreshments and Christmas music for residents to enjoy.

False Chord Brewing Co. will have a booth set up at the back of their brewery and the entrance of Dorney Plaza with hot chocolate for the kids, craft beer available for adults and Ian’s Doughnuts and Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese food trucks set up in their beer garden.

At 6 p.m. Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn will be joined by Santa Claus as they light the Christmas tree in Dorney Plaza.

According to the City, there will be multiple activities for everyone to enjoy following the tree lighting ceremony:

A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus Santa will lead children and their families over to the Findlay Kiwanis Santa’s House at St. Andrews United Methodist Church to visit Santa & Mrs. Claus.

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party in False Chord taproom until 10 p.m.

Cookies, hot chocolate and a horse-drawn wagon ride through downtown Findlay

They City says several downtown establishments will be open past their normal hours for shopping and refreshments on Friday. For a list of these establishments, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.