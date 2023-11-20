City of Toledo announces second annual snowplow naming contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is currently seeking submissions for the City’s second annual snowplow naming contest.

The following is the timeline for this year’s contest:

Submission Period: Nov. 20 through Nov. 27 The City will be collecting creative and fun names for the six snowplows. You can submit names by clicking here

Voting Period: Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 The City is asking for help to choose the top six names for each snowplow. The voting website will be updated once the voting period begins.



To find out the winning names and to track the snowplows in real-time, click here.

