City of Toledo announces second annual snowplow naming contest
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is currently seeking submissions for the City’s second annual snowplow naming contest.
The following is the timeline for this year’s contest:
- Submission Period: Nov. 20 through Nov. 27
- The City will be collecting creative and fun names for the six snowplows. You can submit names by clicking here.
- Voting Period: Nov. 27 through Dec. 4
- The City is asking for help to choose the top six names for each snowplow.
- The voting website will be updated once the voting period begins.
To find out the winning names and to track the snowplows in real-time, click here.
