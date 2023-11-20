13abc Marketplace
City of Toledo announces second annual snowplow naming contest

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is currently seeking submissions for the City’s second annual snowplow naming contest.

The following is the timeline for this year’s contest:

  • Submission Period: Nov. 20 through Nov. 27
    • The City will be collecting creative and fun names for the six snowplows. You can submit names by clicking here.
  • Voting Period: Nov. 27 through Dec. 4
    • The City is asking for help to choose the top six names for each snowplow.
    • The voting website will be updated once the voting period begins.

To find out the winning names and to track the snowplows in real-time, click here.

