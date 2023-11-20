13abc Marketplace
DeWine announces fourth round of funding to support Ohio child care centers


The additional $200 million grants from the federal American Rescue Plan Act can be used for operating costs, workforce recruitment and retention and more.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that applications are now being accepted for additional funding that will go to support child care centers in Ohio.

DeWine’s office says the additional $200 million grants from the federal American Rescue Plan Act can be used for operating costs, workforce recruitment and retention, expanding access or mental health and wellbeing of students and employees.

“We have been focused on increasing the safe, stable, quality child care programs to ensure Ohio’s youngest students have the best possible foundation for their future learning,” said Governor DeWine. “We are now focusing on supporting early childhood professionals in order to increase the availability of child care spaces for working parents and caregivers.”

According to DeWine’s office, steps are also being taken to increase the base reimbursement rates for publicly funded child care.

“Child care employers are balancing employee shortages and increasing costs,” said Ohio Department of Children and Youth Director Kara Wente. “Increasing the base rate reimbursement for publicly funded child care will help more than 5,000 programs across the state. This sustained increase in reimbursements and another round of one-time grant money will help struggling providers support children and their families.”

The application is available on the Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

