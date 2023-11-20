13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity

Jason and Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas song for charity. (Credit: Getty Images, A Philly Christmas Special, RAK Studios, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brotherly duet is shaking up the internet.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas duet.

The song is part of the annual Christmas album that the Philadelphia Eagles puts out to raise money for charities in the area.

Travis Kelce joined his brother to sing “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a reimagined version of the 1980 Christmas classic by The Pogues.

Travis Kelce feared the worst.

“I’m gonna get just absolutely butchered,” he said.

And he was by someone who posted, “I’d rather hear a test of the emergency broadcast system on repeat than listen to the Kelce brothers.”

But there were tons of rave reviews including one that asked, “What can’t these brothers do?”

Some suggested the brothers add Taylor Swift to their hit, but she is not making the duet a trio yet.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Holiday stress can affect people in more ways than one and we all have different ways of...
Handling holiday stress
Handling holiday stress
Handling holiday stress
Mississippi has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
How flu season in Ohio is different than other parts of the US
How flu season in Ohio is different than other parts of the US
How flu season in Ohio is different than other parts of the US
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail