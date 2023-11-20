Local basketball star facing Strangulation, Domestic Violence charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Glass City Wranglers basketball player is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to suffocate a woman.

Court records show Christopher Darrington, 26, is facing Strangulation and Domestic Violence charges. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 14. Police records allege Darrington covered a woman’s mouth and nose with a pillow on July 22, suffocating her and impeding her normal breathing.

Darrington, who played professional basketball overseas before returning to Toledo, plays for the Glass City Wranglers and is well-known in the local basketball scene. He previously played for the University of Toledo and Scott High School.

He is due back in court on Dec. 19 with his trial currently scheduled for Jan. 8.

