Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 23.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020.

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen Nov. 24 for in-person shopping, some with extended hours.

Be sure to check area locations for specific store hours as you create your Black Friday shopping plans.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:

  • Aldi
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Office Depot and Office Max
  • REI
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart

*This list will be updated as more major retailers confirm store hours.

