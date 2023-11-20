Man faces felony charge after allegedly setting Toledo house on fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a felony charge after police say he intentionally set a Toledo house on fire on Saturday.

According to court records, firefighters were called to put out a fire inside of a residence on West Pearl Street near Franklin Avenue on Nov. 18.

Toledo Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Jermaine Henry, was later arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail on an Aggravated Arson charge. During an investigation, detectives say they believe Henry intentionally set fire to the residence.

Henry appeared in court on Nov. 20 where Judge Christiansen set his bond at $50,000 at no percent. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

