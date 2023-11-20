November 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds make a return today with highs in the middle 40s. Rain is very likely on Tuesday with about 0.5″ to 0.75″ expected for most of the area with the highest amounts coming west of Toledo. Highs will be around 50. Sunshine makes a return late Wednesday and will stick around on Thanksgiving with highs in the middle 40s. Black Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high in the low 40s. Clouds will slowly increase over the weekend with highs in the middle 30s.

