Ohio State University Marching Band to perform in Rossford Friday

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State University Marching Band will be performing in Rossford on Friday as they make their way to the big football game against Michigan this weekend.

The band will be forming on Nov. 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Rossford High School gymnasium located at 701 Superior Street. Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

According to organizers, all proceeds from the event will go to support the OSU Alumni Club of Wood County scholarships for Wood County students and the Ohio State University Marching Band.

Organizers say this event happens every four years and in the past 48 years, it has raised over $300,000, providing more than 150 scholarships to Wood County Students.

One of Ohio State’s biggest fans, Jon ‘Big Nut’ Peters, will be in attendance.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those ages 18 and under. To purchase tickets, click here.

