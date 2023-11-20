13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio State University Marching Band to perform in Rossford Friday

The band will be forming on Nov. 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Rossford High School gymnasium.
The band will be forming on Nov. 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Rossford High School gymnasium.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State University Marching Band will be performing in Rossford on Friday as they make their way to the big football game against Michigan this weekend.

The band will be forming on Nov. 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Rossford High School gymnasium located at 701 Superior Street. Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

According to organizers, all proceeds from the event will go to support the OSU Alumni Club of Wood County scholarships for Wood County students and the Ohio State University Marching Band.

Organizers say this event happens every four years and in the past 48 years, it has raised over $300,000, providing more than 150 scholarships to Wood County Students.

One of Ohio State’s biggest fans, Jon ‘Big Nut’ Peters, will be in attendance.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those ages 18 and under. To purchase tickets, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

11/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Seneca County Jail
‘ICE’ detainees getting new Virtual Attorney Visitation area in Tiffin
The U.S. EPA says more than 70 billion pounds of food ends up[ in our landfills.
Project Planet: holiday food waste and its detrimental influence in climate change
Medicine is always advancing and changing. However, how exactly is it advancing with today's...
13 Action News Big Story: Advancing Medicine
Medicine is always advancing and changing. However, how exactly is it advancing with today's...
13 Action News Big Story: Advancing Medicine