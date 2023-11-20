13abc Marketplace
Police searching for Toledo man missing since early November

White is described as 5′6″ tall, weighs 185 pounds and was last seen on Nov. 7 in the Old West End area.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a man who they say hasn’t been heard from since early November.

On Nov. 13 around 5:03 p.m., police responded to a request for a safety check for 33-year-old Thomas White Jr. Once officers arrived at a residence on the 2400 block of Franklin Ave., they made contact with White’s mother and the landlord.

According to TPD, White’s mother said she was concerned about her son and says he was allegedly assaulted recently and was also posting suicidal thoughts on Facebook. After the landlord keyed into the apartment, police conducted a search but did not locate White.

His mother told police she last heard from her son via Facebook on Nov. 6 and since then, she hasn’t seen any further activity on his account and no family members have been able to get in contact with him.

According to TPD, White is described as 5′6″ tall, weighs 185 pounds and was last seen on Nov. 7 in the Old West End area.

Anyone with information on White’s located is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

