13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Project Planet: holiday food waste and its detrimental influence in climate change

The U.S. EPA says more than 70 billion pounds of food ends up[ in our landfills.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the United States EPA, over 70 billion pounds of food ends up in our landfills. It is estimated that roughly 300 million of these pounds are produced during Thanksgiving.

The most prevalent material found in municipal landfills in the United States is food. With wasted food generating over fifty percent of methane emissions from solid waste municipal landfills, keeping food waste out of landfills this holiday season is a monumental step in reducing anthropogenic climate climate.

“We estimate that the greenhouse gases that come from food waste are actually the same as over 80 million cars worth of greenhouse gases,” Dana Gunders, the executive director of ReFED, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste by advancing data-driven solutions said. “Especially when you consider the fact that food is the number one product that is going into landfills today and landfills are the third largest source of methane, which is a powerful greenhouse gas.”

The steadily increasing population worldwide makes the idea of food security becomes more pressing. This means that moving forward if food loss waste continues at such a high rate, we will all eventually become more vulnerable to food scarcity.

It is important to start practicing food waste reduction habits now and during the holiday season. Such solutions can include preserving leftovers, donating unopened non-perishables to your local food bank, and composting.

“If there is a dinner of 15 people, and you’re going to have eight different sides, they each don’t need to make 15 servings, right?” Gunders said. “That’ll just be too much.”

Those interested in learning more about how they can reduce their influence on food loss waste can join the ReFED Food Waste Action Network, and if you would like more information on food waste in the United States, visit the ReFED website.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

Police records allege Darrington covered a woman’s mouth and nose with a pillow on July 22,...
Local basketball star facing Strangulation, Domestic Violence charges
I-TEAM: Medical debt forgiveness arrives for area patients
I-TEAM: Medical debt forgiveness arrives for area patients
The band will be forming on Nov. 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Rossford High School gymnasium.
Ohio State University Marching Band to perform in Rossford Friday
11/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Seneca County Jail
‘ICE’ detainees getting new Virtual Attorney Visitation area in Tiffin